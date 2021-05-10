Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $150.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Datadog from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.95.

Shares of DDOG opened at $77.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,575.47 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog has a 12-month low of $49.58 and a 12-month high of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $20,087,560.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock worth $122,866,561. 26.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

