Datamine FLUX Hits Market Cap of $500,956.71 (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. During the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market cap of $500,956.71 and approximately $1,983.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.86 or 0.00001495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.64 or 0.00068655 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 154.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.27 or 0.00248125 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $682.70 or 0.01182328 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00030132 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $432.58 or 0.00749164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,701.86 or 0.99930740 BTC.

About Datamine FLUX

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 580,161 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork.

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

