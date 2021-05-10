DAVENPORT & Co LLC Acquires Shares of 10,000 Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UUUU. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,190,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 22.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.27 on Monday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.72.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,640.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $223,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,363.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $253,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Energy Fuels from $4.50 to $7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.88.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

