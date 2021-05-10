DAVENPORT & Co LLC Invests $214,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 256,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,894,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 3,608.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 99,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 87,149 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $49.72 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.