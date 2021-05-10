DAVENPORT & Co LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFH. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,368.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $93.23 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.53. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $93.26.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

