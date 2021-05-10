DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Position in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Switch by 109.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 561.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Switch, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 139.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $127.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 578,353 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,158.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of Switch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

