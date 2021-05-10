DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,215 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 31.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,890,000 after buying an additional 74,188 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Planet Fitness news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $77.14 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,102.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $45.87 and a one year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PLNT. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

