DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 220 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

RPG opened at $170.02 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $112.49 and a 1-year high of $177.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.66.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

