David Eidson Purchases 3,000 Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Stock

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ACBI traded down $0.55 on Monday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,062. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $544.48 million, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.91. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.18.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. G.Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

