David W. Mason Sells 3,125 Shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $104,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 114,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,877.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

EverQuote stock opened at $31.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.41 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $908.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.90 and a beta of 1.58.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.42 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVER. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of EverQuote by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 432,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 284,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in EverQuote by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,212,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 284,025 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of EverQuote by 17.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,353,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,102,000 after acquiring an additional 199,657 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 10,511.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 189,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth $5,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.