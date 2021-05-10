Davide Campari-Milano’s (DVDCF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Davide Campari-Milano from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday. HSBC raised Davide Campari-Milano from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS DVDCF opened at $12.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. Davide Campari-Milano has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $12.81.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under approximately 50 brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

