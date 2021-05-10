Davis Rea LTD. Has $7.23 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Davis Rea LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 3.9% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Accenture by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Accenture from $297.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.05.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $292.09. The company had a trading volume of 15,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,568. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $294.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.44, for a total transaction of $441,307.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,783,955.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,330 shares of company stock worth $9,163,143 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.