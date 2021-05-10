Davis Rea LTD. Trims Position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Davis Rea LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,603 shares during the quarter. Fortis makes up about 1.7% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Fortis by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE FTS traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,903. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. Fortis Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $45.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

