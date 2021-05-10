DDD Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,905 Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

DDD Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth $976,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $262,462,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Snap by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,244,000 after buying an additional 2,938,866 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $115,673,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $81,224,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of SNAP opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a PE ratio of -72.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.44. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 49.74% and a negative return on equity of 48.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down previously from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Snap from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $372,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,111,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,008,868.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $2,967,162.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,873,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,473,025 shares of company stock valued at $88,297,707.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.