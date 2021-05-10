DDD Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,621,726,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after buying an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $427,247,000 after purchasing an additional 958,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $251.82 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $139.61 and a one year high of $309.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $255.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Citigroup raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $306.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.80.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 75,269 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.21, for a total transaction of $19,661,015.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 127,496 shares in the company, valued at $33,303,230.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total transaction of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,198 shares of company stock worth $67,667,823. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.