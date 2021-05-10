DDD Partners LLC Has $420,000 Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 113,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $722,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 160,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 74,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $618,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $44.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

