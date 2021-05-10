DDD Partners LLC Invests $10.01 Million in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 50,551 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,013,000. Target comprises about 1.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $214.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $114.12 and a 1-year high of $215.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.69.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TGT. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.