DDD Partners LLC Purchases 1,872 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the quarter. The J. M. Smucker comprises about 2.7% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. DDD Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of The J. M. Smucker worth $15,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 62.7% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 51.5% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 116.8% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. Citigroup began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $29,508.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total value of $201,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,975 shares of company stock worth $377,843. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $136.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $101.89 and a 1-year high of $138.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.32 and its 200-day moving average is $119.31.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

