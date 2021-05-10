DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 126,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,625,000 after buying an additional 58,209 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,835,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in NICE by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NICE by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,533,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NICE alerts:

Shares of NICE stock opened at $233.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.86 and a 200-day moving average of $246.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $161.30 and a 52 week high of $288.73.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. NICE had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. Analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Wedbush lifted their target price on NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.