DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,373 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.08% of Yamana Gold worth $3,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AUY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of AUY opened at $5.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.99 and a 52 week high of $7.02.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

