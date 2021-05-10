DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $3.14 Million Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,976 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $32.38 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.21%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,545 shares of company stock worth $8,347,220 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

