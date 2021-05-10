DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 148.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avangrid by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,922,000 after acquiring an additional 170,556 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Avangrid by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 397,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,164 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $2,305,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGR opened at $50.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.78 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.40. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avangrid, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.11%.

AGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Avangrid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

