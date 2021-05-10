DeltaChain Market Capitalization Tops $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00073739 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002888 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000064 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $342.42 or 0.00614642 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002762 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

