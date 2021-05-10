Denbury (NYSE:DEN) Hits New 1-Year High at $59.73

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $59.73 and last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 31934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Denbury from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denbury presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.48 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 119.03% and a negative net margin of 162.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,824,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denbury by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,978,000 after acquiring an additional 814,618 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth $1,325,000. Finally, UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in Denbury in the fourth quarter valued at $8,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

