Desjardins Trims Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Target Price to $16.00

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Desjardins from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CADNF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Cascades from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Cascades in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised Cascades from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CADNF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.53. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Cascades has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Cascades Company Profile

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

