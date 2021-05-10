Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €59.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €64.38 ($75.75).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12 month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.