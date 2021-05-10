Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $23.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.91% from the stock’s previous close.

PK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of PK stock opened at $22.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The business had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,384,000 after acquiring an additional 483,058 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 428,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 30.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 36,550 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

