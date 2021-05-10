Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $10.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Playa Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.06. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 58.88%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 709.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 11,131 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth $99,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

