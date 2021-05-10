Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $12.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist upgraded PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded PlayAGS from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.42.

Shares of NYSE AGS opened at $9.19 on Friday. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The firm has a market cap of $334.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 3.48.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 67.28% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. On average, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 294.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8,505 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in PlayAGS by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in PlayAGS by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in PlayAGS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

