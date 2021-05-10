Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 12th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOSSY opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.0095 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Hugo Boss’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.49%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

