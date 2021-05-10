DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Head to Head Review

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) and DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Limelight Networks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Limelight Networks and DHI Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Limelight Networks $200.63 million 1.87 -$16.04 million ($0.14) -21.29 DHI Group $149.37 million 1.12 $12.55 million $0.24 13.38

DHI Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Limelight Networks. Limelight Networks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Limelight Networks and DHI Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Limelight Networks 1 7 2 0 2.10 DHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Limelight Networks currently has a consensus target price of $6.23, indicating a potential upside of 108.89%. Given Limelight Networks’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Limelight Networks is more favorable than DHI Group.

Risk and Volatility

Limelight Networks has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DHI Group has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Limelight Networks and DHI Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Limelight Networks -3.62% -4.51% -3.16% DHI Group -20.15% 6.20% 3.29%

Summary

Limelight Networks beats DHI Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private networks that deliver Websites, mobile applications, videos, music, software, games, and APIs; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that help organizations manage, publish, syndicate, analyze, and monetize video contents. It also offers edge cloud services; cloud security services that provide defense against malicious apps, Website attacks, and unauthorized content access; and cloud storage services. In addition, the company provides professional services; and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services. It serves media companies operating in the television, music, radio, newspaper, magazine, movie, gaming, software, and social media industries, as well as technology companies and other entities conducting businesses online. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Centennial, Colorado.

