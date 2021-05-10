Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 87,222 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 87.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,222 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINV. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 448.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in FinVolution Group by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in FinVolution Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 8.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

NYSE:FINV opened at $6.49 on Monday. FinVolution Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $283.98 million during the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 24.47%.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates in the online consumer finance industry in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.