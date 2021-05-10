Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.46% of DLH worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DLH by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,933,000 after acquiring an additional 79,606 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 473,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 87,498 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of DLH by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 173,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 17,170 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in DLH by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 128,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 49,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in DLH by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLH stock opened at $10.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $128.34 million, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

