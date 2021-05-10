Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $395,000 Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 400,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,724 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in McEwen Mining were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 305.0% in the 4th quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 152,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,585 shares in the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE MUX opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining Inc has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.60. The company has a market cap of $596.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.07.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 140.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

