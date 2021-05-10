Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Meridian worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Meridian by 675.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Meridian by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Meridian by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Meridian by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 25,029 shares in the last quarter. 39.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

MRBK stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. Meridian Co. has a 52-week low of $12.70 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Meridian (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $42.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. Meridian had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 16.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meridian Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Meridian’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

About Meridian

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

