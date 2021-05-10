Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 5,707 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,096 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,707 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of AudioCodes worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUDC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $31.65 on Monday. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.31.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts expect that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

About AudioCodes

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

