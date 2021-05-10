Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) PT Lowered to GBX 340

Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 341.14 ($4.46).

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 292.60 ($3.82) on Thursday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 258.40 ($3.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company has a market capitalization of £3.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 303.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 305.79.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.19) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.29%.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

