Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Rating Increased to Neutral at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Discovery from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.40.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $37.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. Discovery has a 1-year low of $18.56 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.58.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.77, for a total transaction of $215,568.36. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $95,103.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344. Insiders own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 232.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

