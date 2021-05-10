DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Hits New 1-Year High at $47.04

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $47.04 and last traded at $46.69, with a volume of 43645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.53.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DISH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.45.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. Research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock worth $589,044. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,502,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,824,000 after buying an additional 4,991,543 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,708,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,270,000 after buying an additional 2,192,863 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 981.3% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 688,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,273,000 after buying an additional 625,028 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 832,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,150,000 after buying an additional 561,255 shares during the period. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

