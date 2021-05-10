Diversicare Healthcare Services (DVCR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Diversicare Healthcare Services (OTCMKTS:DVCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $119.52 million during the quarter. Diversicare Healthcare Services had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%.

Diversicare Healthcare Services stock opened at $3.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.11 million, a PE ratio of 318.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.42. Diversicare Healthcare Services has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.29.

About Diversicare Healthcare Services

Diversicare Healthcare Services, Inc provides post-acute care services to skilled nursing centers, patients, and residents primarily in the Southeast, Midwest, and Southwest United States. The company offers skilled nursing health care services, including nutrition, recreational therapy, social, housekeeping, and laundry services; the delivery of ancillary medical services at the nursing centers; rehabilitation therapy services, such as audiology, speech, occupational, and physical therapies; and medical supplies, nutritional support, infusion therapies, and related clinical services.

