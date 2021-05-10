Doctors Coin Price Tops $0.80 (DRS)

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $183.88 million and $4.44 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doctors Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001427 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00065175 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004773 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004161 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 60.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Coin Profile

DRS is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Doctors Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

