Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,609 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,364,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 25,748.1% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,190,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181,636 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,866,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,857,000 after purchasing an additional 589,938 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 484,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 408,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $116.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.11. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.12 and a twelve month high of $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Arnold S. Barron sold 3,978 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $403,647.66. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

