Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $405.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective raised by Stephens from $360.00 to $405.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $429.68.

DPZ opened at $432.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $389.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $319.71 and a 1 year high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

