Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.81 Per Share

Domtar Co. (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Domtar in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.49.

Domtar (TSE:UFS) (NYSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.52 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UFS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Domtar to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on Domtar to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Domtar to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE UFS opened at C$58.47 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$48.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Domtar has a 1-year low of C$25.29 and a 1-year high of C$59.87. The company has a market cap of C$2.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

