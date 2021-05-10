Donut (DONUT) Hits Market Cap of $2.51 Million

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Donut has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Donut coin can now be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Donut has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $224,425.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $640.19 or 0.01108163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00068223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $142.01 or 0.00245812 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 74.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $704.90 or 0.01220161 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003716 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00029927 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.90 or 0.00752808 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. Donut’s official website is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader.

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Donut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.