Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.200-2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 million-$565 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $527.13 million.

NYSE PLOW traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.30. 4,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $414,726.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

