Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €82.60 ($97.18).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of DRW3 stock traded up €2.95 ($3.47) on Friday, reaching €74.90 ($88.12). 74,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,804. The stock has a market cap of $644.14 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €72.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of €67.91. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 1-year high of €89.10 ($104.82).

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as a medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

