Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $519.97 Million

Brokerages expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to post $519.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $519.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $520.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $467.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBX. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

DBX stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,898,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,350,776. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.59 per share, with a total value of $2,459,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total transaction of $104,557.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,027 shares of company stock worth $1,082,290 over the last quarter. 30.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,970,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,717,000 after buying an additional 276,861 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Dropbox by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 47.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

