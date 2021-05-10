DSLA Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $95.01 Million (DSLA)

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 10th. One DSLA Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DSLA Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.01 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.18 or 0.00082810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00018527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00064106 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.98 or 0.00105763 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.88 or 0.00779841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.37 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,952.35 or 0.08880618 BTC.

DSLA Protocol Profile

DSLA Protocol (DSLA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,452,958,412 coins. The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com. DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DSLA Protocol’s official message board is blog.stacktical.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

Buying and Selling DSLA Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DSLA Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DSLA Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DSLA Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

