DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $130.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services. It offers truck, ship and plane transport services as well as warehousing and logistic services. The company also provides shipment booking, pick-up, custom clearance, cargo consolidation, document and insurance services as well as warehousing, picking/packaging, distribution, supply chain management and order planning services. It operates primarily in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, Australia and the Pacific. DSV A/S is headquartered in Hedehusene, Denmark. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSDVY opened at $115.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.99. DSV Panalpina A/S has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $115.75.

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. DSV Panalpina A/S had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 10.16%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DSV Panalpina A/S will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DSV Panalpina A/S

DSV Panalpina A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea, Road and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment provides air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

